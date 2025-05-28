Recent college and high school graduates can cash in their hard-earned diplomas for a free three-pack of Original Glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme Wednesday.

The only requirement? Recent grads must show up in their Class of 2025 cap and gown or senior swag, including shirts and jackets, to score the deal, according to Krispy Kreme.

Plus, recent graduates who seize the sugary freebie will also have the chance to win a “Dough-ploma,” worth one dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts each month for a year. Multiple grads will be randomly selected throughout the day at every participating shop, according to Krispy Kreme.

The free three-pack offer for recent graduates is available all day Wednesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

"The Class of 2025 soon will be off to great places and Krispy Kreme is a sweet place to start,” said Dave Skena, Chief Growth Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Congratulations to each and every one of you. May 28 is your day! Come by Krispy Kreme before you’re off and away.”

Krispy Kreme is also offering deals to doughnut fans who did not recently graduate. All K-12 students can bring their spring semester report cart to Krispy Kreme and receive one free doughnut for each A (up to six) starting May 28 and continuing throughout the summer.

More information, including a list of participating locations, is available here.