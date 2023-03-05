Kris Bryant Socks Long Homer Against Cubs in Scottsdale

Kris Bryant launches moonshot homer vs. Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Colorado Rockies slugger Kris Bryant struggled in his first season with the team, but he’s turning heads this spring thanks to a couple of prodigious home runs, and he saved an especially-majestic one for his former club.

The former Chicago Cubs third baseman and 2016 National League MVP got the party started early at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, smacking a home run off of Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly in the first inning.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

KB TO THE CONCOURSE. pic.twitter.com/e9k61EhEkn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 5, 2023

Bryant, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies after spending his first six-plus seasons with the Cubs, missed the last two months of the campaignbecause of a foot issue, and only managed five home runs all of last season.

The home run against the Cubs on Sunday was already his third of Cactus League play in just his 11th at-bat.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Cubs as a team only had four home runs all spring, with David Bote, Trey Mancini, Edwin Rios and Nelson Velazquez all hitting long balls.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.