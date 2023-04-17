Kris Bryant Finally Hits Coors Field Home Run

By James Neveau

Colorado Rockies infielder Kris Bryant has had some well-publicized struggles with injuries and poor play during his stint in the Mile High City, but he overcame a significant hurdle in Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the bottom of the third inning against Pirates lefty Rich Hill, Bryant did something that he hadn’t in 2,169 days: hit a home run at Denver’s Coors Field:

Bryant signed a seven-year deal worth $182 million with the Rockies prior to the 2022 season, but was limited to 42 games in his inaugural season with the team. He did hit five home runs, but all of them were hit on the road for his new club.

In fact, Bryant had not hit a home run at Coors Field since all the way back on May 9, 2017, when he went deep in the first game of a Cubs doubleheader against the Rockies.

For those curious, Bryant’s homer was pegged at 434 feet by Statcast, and had an exit velocity of nearly 104 miles per hour.

So far this season, Bryant is hitting .295 with four RBI’s, and Monday’s long ball was his second home run of the campaign.

