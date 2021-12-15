Kraft Will Pay You $20 to Not Make Cheesecake for Holidays in Light of Cream Cheese Shortage

Have you considered making cheesecake for the holiday season? Kraft is asking you to think again.

Kraft, parent company of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, posted a video to social media, offering people compensation for not making cheesecake as a holiday treat in light of a nationwide cream cheese shortage.

"No cream cheese on shelves means no cheesecakes on tables," the video said. "So if you can't make your favorite cheesecake, buy any other dessert, on us."

Customers can receive $20 from Kraft with a valid receipt this month. Here's how, according to the website:

Beginning Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. each day, people have the chance to reserve a spot to claim a limited dessert reservation Use the link Kraft provides to buy any dessert with a dated receipt between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24 From 8 a.m. on Dec. 28 through 10:59 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022, use the link to submit a dessert receipt and a chance to receive $20

Reservations are granted on a first-come, first-served basis until all spots are claimed. For more information on how to claim the $20, click here.