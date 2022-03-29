Kong Dog Serves Up TikTok-Famous Korean Corn Dogs in Chicago

Korean corn dogs, with their colorful toppings and cheese pull, have become a social media sensation since last summer. And Kong Dog serves up the eye-catching treat to Chicago, with the chain's third and newest location opening this month as demand soars.

The experience starts with choosing the core: you can get a whole stick of mozzarella cheese, or go with the most popular option, half-and-half with meat and cheese.

Toppings are where you can really go wild. Choose among 10 different options from Flamin' Hot Cheetos to bite-sized potatoes to even Fruity Pebbles.

And don't forget the social media classic: the cheese pull.

The popular treat became a viral hit on social media, with popularity exploding on TikTok in the last year or so.

Kong Dog now has three locations in Chicago including the Chinatown spot which opened in March.