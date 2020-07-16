Kohl's

Kohl's Will Require All Customers to Wear Face Coverings Starting July 20

Signage will be posted at the front of stores detailing Kohl's face covering policy, and associate greeters will be stationed at the entrance of each store to remind shoppers to wear masks.

google maps image of kohls
Google Maps

Beginning July 20, all Kohl's customers will be required to wear face coverings inside stores, the company announced this week as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Kohl's store associates have been required to wear face coverings, according to the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based department store chain, and will continue to be required to so. Customers in states where face masks are required have already been asked to wear them, according to the company.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet," Kohl's said in a statement on its website. "Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores."

Kohl's noted that customers who prefer not to shop in stores can take advantage of online shopping and limited-contact store drive-up service.

