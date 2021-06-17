Kohl's

Kohl's to Close Stores For Thanksgiving Day 2021

Kohl's joins Target and Walmart in announcing stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Kohl's will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day for a second year, the Wisconsin-based chain announced Thursday, joining Target and Walmart in announcing this year's Thanksgiving closures.

All brick-and-mortar Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, the chain said.

"The decision comes after positive response from last year's closure on Thanksgiving Day," the chain said in a statement, "as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season. 

Kohl’s said millions of customers shopped in-store and online during Black Friday Week last year.

The chain noted that Kohl's customers can still shop online on Thanksgiving Day and said more information on Kohl’s holiday hours "will be shared at a later date."

Earlier this year Target announced it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021, joining Walmart which made a similar announcement about the holiday.

