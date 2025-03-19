Some Kohl's stores are no longer accepting Amazon returns, at least temporarily, the retailer confirmed to NBC Chicago.

The decision comes after reports said multiple Kohl's locations, including stores in Missouri, Wisconsin and Massachusetts no longer accepted the returns. On social media, comments on Reddit threads claimed some Kohl's stores were seeing hundreds of Amazon returns per day.

The retailer has been accepting Amazon and other third party returns inside its fleet of stores at a "Return Drop" station for several years, a statement from the company said.

The statement went on to say that the company, hoping to learn from customers, was "conducting a test" in a handful of its stores to temporarily discontinue the third-party return service.

"Kohl's has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers expectations and preferences," the statement said.

Kohl's did not elaborate on which stores would be seeing the changes, or for how long.

An employee at the Kohl's store in Chippewa Valley Plaza in Eau Claire, Wisconsin confirmed to NBC Chicago on Wednesday that the store was not accepting Amazon returns as of one or two weeks ago.

The changes come as the once-popular retailer plans to close more than two dozen stores nationwide this spring, including two in the Chicago suburbs. The outlet is also reportedly laying off approximately 10% of its roles at the retailer's Wisconsin-based headquarters.