Kohl's Announces It Will Be Closed for Thanksgiving, Joining Target, Other Retailers

Kohl's has announced it will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, joining a growing list of retailers, including other Midwest-based chains like Target, in shutting doors for the upcoming holiday.

"Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App."

The Wisconsin-based retailer already has a number of holiday deals posted, but said more information surrounding Black Friday hours will be announced "at a later date."

Last year, Target announced it would close for the fall holiday "moving forward."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The popular retailer on Monday announced its Black Friday deals, saying its "biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year."

“We know our guests are eager to start their holiday shopping and Target is here to help – and help them save big, whether that’s on gifts that family and friends are sure to love or stocking up on all the essentials for a season filled with festive gatherings,” Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said in a statement. “By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season.”

Best Buy has also announced plans to stay closed for the holiday, while revealing early Black Friday shopping deals.