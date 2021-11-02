Kohl's Announces Black Friday Hours Ahead of Busy Shopping Season

Joining in a growing trend of retail outlets that are remaining closed on Thanksgiving, Kohl’s says that it will keep all of its locations closed for the holiday, and will open early on Black Friday to allow shoppers to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

The retail giant, which boasts more than 1,160 stores nationwide according to its website, will keep those stores closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but will open locations at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, according to a press release.

Stores will remain open until midnight, giving shoppers 19 hours to take advantage of savings and deals that the company has announced on its website.

Here are the company’s store hours for the week of Thanksgiving:

Monday, Nov. 22 through Wednesday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Friday, Nov. 26: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Numerous retailers will join Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving, including Best Buy, Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Marshalls, Target and Walmart.

Still, select other stores will be open, including Bass Pro Shops and Old Navy.

The company says that shoppers will be able to use their website for shopping on Thanksgiving Day, and will be able to get Black Friday deals on the website as well.

Drive-up and in-store pickup options are also available for shoppers, according to the company.