Kohler Introduces $11,500 ‘Smart Toilet'. From an LED-lit Bowl to a Heated Seat, Here's What it Offers

An ordinary activity is given an extraordinary, luxurious spin in the recently introduced "Numi 2.0" from Kohler, a dual flush "smart toilet" and bidet with a list price of $11,500.

From a built-in speaker system to a heated seat, the one-piece toilet brings features never imagined in a bathroom in what Kohler describes as "the finest in personal comfort and cleansing."

The steep price pays for numerous features luxurious and practical alike, the most notable of which is perhaps the emergency flush option, which allows for up to 100 flushes in the case of a power outage with a touch-button activation.

Other features include:

Chair-height seating, meant to be more comfortable for most adults

Dual flush offering two different options of liters per flush

Stainless steel wand with adjustable temperature, water pressure, spray shape and position

Self-cleaning function uses UV light and electrolyzed water surfaces to clean the wand

Motion-activated, hands-free closing of toilet seat and cover

Automatically misted bowl prior to use to allow for better rinsing while flushing

Heated seat with adjustable temperature

Warm air drying system

LED lighting inside bowl serves as nightlight

Automatic deodorization system

Additionally, Kohler offers a virtual bathroom design service for $699.00, which includes three virtual design meetings along with photo-realistic renderings and floorplans to help customers design their bathroom.

Those who pay the steep price for the toilet can also set customizable features through the "Kohler Konnect" app, allowing customers to configure presets.