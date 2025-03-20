Know someone running the Shamrock Shuffle? Here's how to cheer them on.

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is only days away, and while thousands of participants are training, their supporters may be left wondering how to cheer them on.

This year, the iconic annual event will take place on March 23. Participants are split into two waves, with the first kicking off at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 9 a.m.

Those looking to support loved ones can do so on their own, or at a cheer zone along the route.

The 8K route has designated cheer zones, created by various organizations and run clubs, to make it easier for spectators to find the best spots to show their support. See the full map here.

Supporters can also stand behind the gated sidelines throughout the duration of the race.

Many spectators traditionally make posters for their runners ahead of the race as well.

Following the 8K run and two mile walk, the official Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle post-race party will be held at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the post-race party or other Shamrock Shuffle details, visit the website or read our previous articles.