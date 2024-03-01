Know someone running in the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle? Here's how you can cheer them on

As runners are training for the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, supporters are busy making posters to cheer on their loved ones who are running in the race.

The 2024 Shamrock Shuffle will take place on March 24, with runners beginning their waves by 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Those cheering on runners can observe the whole duration of the race in one of two ways, individually or in a reserved Cheer Zone.

Individual supporters can stand behind the gated sidelines of the race path for the whole duration of the race.

As for those wanting to reserve a Cheer Zone for supporters from a run club, nonprofit organization, business or neighborhood group, you can do so by completing this form by March 11.

After completing the form, the Cheer Zone for the group will be listed as a Cheer Zone on the course map.

Have more questions or want to learn more about the event?

