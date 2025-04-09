River North

Knife-wielding man shot by police in River North hotel charged

By Sun Times Wire

A West Side man who was shot by police after he ran into a River North hotel and turned toward officers with a knife has been charged, police said.

Demond Williams, 46, of the Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was also wanted on two warrants. It was note immediately clear what the warrants were for.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

About 2:35 p.m. Monday, officers saw Williams with a knife in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, and he fled when when they tried to stop him, Chicago police said.

The officers chased Williams into the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 30 E. Hubbard St., where they tried to deescalate the situation, police said.

Several officers tried to incapacitate Williams with Tasers but failed, police said. Williams then turned toward officers while holding the knife, and two officers fired shots.

An update on Williams’ condition was not given by police, who said he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition at the time.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Local

O'Hare 25 mins ago

You might notice these trolling billboards near O'Hare as United takes swipe at rival airline

MLB 1 hour ago

Former Cub swears off chicken wings for years after missing game with food poisoning

Williams was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

River North
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us