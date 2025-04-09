Knife-wielding man shot by police in River North hotel charged

A West Side man who was shot by police after he ran into a River North hotel and turned toward officers with a knife has been charged, police said.

Demond Williams, 46, of the Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer and unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was also wanted on two warrants. It was note immediately clear what the warrants were for.

About 2:35 p.m. Monday, officers saw Williams with a knife in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, and he fled when when they tried to stop him, Chicago police said.

The officers chased Williams into the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 30 E. Hubbard St., where they tried to deescalate the situation, police said.

Several officers tried to incapacitate Williams with Tasers but failed, police said. Williams then turned toward officers while holding the knife, and two officers fired shots.

An update on Williams’ condition was not given by police, who said he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition at the time.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Williams was scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday.