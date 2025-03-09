Knife-wielding man chases residents around Lake County home

A knife-wielding man was Tased and subdued by police in a suburban Lake County home Saturday night.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in unincorporated Round Lake at approximately 11:45 p.m. for reports of an individual assaulting multiple victims.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they observed a man jump from a second story window in an effort to escape the ongoing incident, according to authorities.

Deputies were forced to break into the home, and they saw several people running from a 29-year-old suspect, who was wielding a nine-inch knife.

Police found the suspect at the top of a staircase, and while he complied with officer commands to drop the knife, he then tried to break into a locked bedroom where several of the victims were hiding. After ignoring commands to stop, deputies used a Taser to subdue the man and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Juan Carranco-Salinas, was apparently enraged that a woman in the home had rejected his sexual advances on the evening of the attack, according to police.

Other people in the home tried to restrain him and failed, and he grabbed a knife and began chasing them around the house, according to officials.

No one was injured in the attack. Carranco-Salinas now faces multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon and six counts of domestic battery, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He will soon appear in court for a pretrial detention hearing.