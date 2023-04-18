Knicks' Derrick Rose Launches Chess Tournament in Las Vegas

Derrick Rose launches chess tournament in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A chess event hosted by Derrick Rose is coming to Sin City this summer.

The New York Knicks point guard announced on Tuesday that he is launching a chess tournament and festival. Rose's inaugural "Chesstival" is set for July 7-8 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The event will feature celebrities, professional athletes, musicians and amateur chess players "competing in a high-stakes series chess tournament," according to a press release.

There will be a purse of $147,500 awarded to the top 16 finishers, according to the Chesstival website. The winner receives a $50,000 prize, while the runner-up walks away with $20,000. Third and fourth place gets $10,000 each, fifth through eighth gets $7,500 and ninth through 16th gets $5,000.

It costs $7,500 to register for the event.

Rose said he's been passionate about the game of chess since he was in high school. The 2010-11 NBA MVP even told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson in December 2022 that he's contemplated joining a chess league once his basketball playing days are over.

"Chess is undeniably competitive and strategic at its core, which are two characteristics I’ve carried throughout my career," Rose said in the release. "I am thrilled to bring Chesstival to life at Resorts World Las Vegas and continue to grow interest in chess worldwide.”