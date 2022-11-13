Kmet first Bear with consecutive 2-TD reception weeks since 1964 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cole Kmet is heating up.

The tight end is the first Bear since Johnny Morris in 1964 to record back-to-back two receiving touchdown weeks, recording his second touchdown Sunday against the Lions with a wide-open 50-yard touchdown.

Kmet is the second NFL player to do that this season, joining Ja'Marr Chase, who completed the feat between weeks 6 & 7.

This is wild: Cole Kmet is the second player this season with 2 receiving TD in back-to-back games, joining Ja'Marr Chase (Weeks 6-7).



This is crazy town: Cole Kmet is the first Bears player with 2 receiving TDs in back-to-back games since Johnny Morris in 1964(!!!!!) — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 13, 2022

The Notre Dame and Arlington Heights product was invisible for the first half of the season. Through seven weeks, Kmet had 12 catches and zero touchdown receptions.

Now, he's beginning to turn up the heat.

As of this writing, he has four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. Last week, Kmet recorded five catches and 41 yards along with his pair of touchdowns.

Finally, the Bears' long-awaited tight end is boosting his production.

