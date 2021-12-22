O'Hare Airport

Kittens Who Disappeared After Being Tossed Into Trash Bin at O'Hare Have Been Found

Two kittens who disappeared after being tossed into a trash bin at O’Hare International Airport have been found.

Chicago police said Wednesday morning that the kittens have been recovered but didn’t release any other details.

The kittens were inside a blue pet carrier that was stolen from a traveler waiting to board his flight on Dec. 6, police said. The person then threw the carrier and the kittens in the trash.

A man and woman saw the blue carrier, rescued the kittens and left the airport with them, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man and woman had been located.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

