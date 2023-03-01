KISS Announces Rosemont Stop as Part of Final Tour

New York-based rock band and '70s icons KISS announced the final dates of their "End of the Road Tour", including a stop in Rosemont.

The tour is being marketed as KISS' final concert tour, 50 years after forming and 49 years after the release of their debut album in 1974.

The band's stop in Rosemont comes toward the end of the tour, with a performance at the Allstate Arena scheduled for Nov. 27, 2023.

Following the group's stop in Rosemont, KISS will play in Baltimore in Nov. 29 before concluding their tour and career at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

According to Live Nation, tickets will be available starting March 6, with a "KISS Army" presale at 10 a.m.

Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general sale on March 10 at 10 a.m.

A full list of the recently announced dates can be found below:

Oct. 29: Austin, Tx. - Moody Center

Nov. 1: Palm Springs, Calif. - Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3: Los Angeles, Calif. - Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6: Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8: Vancouver, B.C. - Rogers Arena

Nov. 10: Edmonton, Alb. - Rogers Place

Nov. 12: Calgary, Alb. - Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 13: Saskatoon, Sask. - SaskTel Centre

Nov. 15: Winnipeg, Man. - Canada Life Centre

Nov. 18: Montreal, Que. - Centre Bell

Nov. 19: Quebec City, Que. - Videotron Centre

Nov. 21: Ottawa, Ont. - Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 22: Toronto, Ont. - Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24: Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25: Indianapolis, Ind. - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27: Rosemont, Ill. - Allstate Arena

Nov. 29: Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 1: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found on the band's website.