KISS Announces Rosemont Stop as Part of Final Tour

New York-based rock band and '70s icons KISS announced the final dates of their "End of the Road Tour", including a stop in Rosemont.
The tour is being marketed as KISS' final concert tour, 50 years after forming and 49 years after the release of their debut album in 1974.
The band's stop in Rosemont comes toward the end of the tour, with a performance at the Allstate Arena scheduled for Nov. 27, 2023.
Following the group's stop in Rosemont, KISS will play in Baltimore in Nov. 29 before concluding their tour and career at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.
According to Live Nation, tickets will be available starting March 6, with a "KISS Army" presale at 10 a.m.
Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general sale on March 10 at 10 a.m.
A full list of the recently announced dates can be found below:
- Oct. 29: Austin, Tx. - Moody Center
- Nov. 1: Palm Springs, Calif. - Acrisure Arena
- Nov. 3: Los Angeles, Calif. - Hollywood Bowl
- Nov. 6: Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 8: Vancouver, B.C. - Rogers Arena
- Nov. 10: Edmonton, Alb. - Rogers Place
- Nov. 12: Calgary, Alb. - Scotiabank Saddledome
- Nov. 13: Saskatoon, Sask. - SaskTel Centre
- Nov. 15: Winnipeg, Man. - Canada Life Centre
- Nov. 18: Montreal, Que. - Centre Bell
- Nov. 19: Quebec City, Que. - Videotron Centre
- Nov. 21: Ottawa, Ont. - Canadian Tire Centre
- Nov. 22: Toronto, Ont. - Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 24: Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Nov. 25: Indianapolis, Ind. - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Nov. 27: Rosemont, Ill. - Allstate Arena
- Nov. 29: Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena
- Dec. 1: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
- Dec. 2: New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found on the band's website.