Kirk Road Reopens After After 2 Killed, 2 Injured in Batavia 6-Vehicle Crash

A portion of Kirk Road in suburban Batavia reopened Monday evening following a six-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured two others hours earlier.

At approximately 1:36 p.m., officers with the Batavia Police Department responded to the collision involving two semis and four passenger cars.

According to police, the driver of a passenger car was attempting to change lanes when the vehicle hit a semi. The impact caused the car to cross over into oncoming traffic and eventually come to rest on its roof.

The two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. The victims' identities haven't been released as officials work to notify relatives.

Two people inside another vehicle, a woman and child, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. No additional injuries were reported. The tanker involved in the crash was hauling fuel at the time, but no hazardous materials leaked from the tank, police stated.

The northbound lanes of Kirk Road were shut down following the crash between East Wilson Street and Butterfield Road, but had reopened before 6 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation, and no citations have been issued, police said. Anyone who has additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.