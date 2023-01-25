Kiper on If Justin Fields Was in 2023 Draft: ‘He'd Be Number One'

Kiper on if Fields was in 2023 draft: 'He'd be number one' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While Justin Fields made strides this year to becoming an elite quarterback, he has ground to cover still.

Some believe he has more than usual development to make up, and that trading him to have the opportunity to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft would suit the Bears better than Fields.

Yet, where would Fields be taken in this year's draft amongst the incoming quarterbacks?

"He'd be number one," ESPN's Mel Kiper said on ESPN 1000 with Waddle & Silvy.

Certainly, Fields' tape out of Ohio State showed outsiders his big arm while posing the opportunity for him to transform into a dual-threat quarterback by use of his legs.

This season, Fields and the Bears discovered his legs are two of the most valuable in the NFL. He became the third quarterback in history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season and contributed to the Bears finishing with the most rushing yards in the NFL, and the most of any Bears team in franchise history.

His arm is still unproven, yes. But, his ability to launch deep balls and make plays outside the pocket give the Bears enough they need to know to keep him around. All that's left to do is give Fields weapons to work with in the passing game next season, on account of their lackluster pass-catching group and offensive line.

Despite the draw of a young, fresh prospect to bring to a franchise, the Bears have their guy for the foreseeable future.

"I had Justin [Fields] right behind Trevor Lawrence," Kiper said. "I love Justin Fields coming out now. His passing and all the things we know have to be improved upon. He knows that they got to get better players around him. But, as a dual-threat quarterback who brings that great skill set and can be an elite quarterback. He's shown that. He's made the strides he's developed and he's progressed.

"So I would say they got to feel pretty good where they are."

