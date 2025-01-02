Kindergarten student fatally struck by school bus in Wisconsin

A kindergarten student was fatally struck by a school bus carrying other students Thursday morning in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, according to officials.

Authorities said the student was struck by the bus at around 8:37 a.m. in the parking lot of Silver Spring Intermediate School, located at N58W22350 Silver Spring Drive in Lisbon, located in northern Waukesha County.

The student who was struck was at Silver Spring Intermediate School awaiting transfer to a shuttle bus to Willow Springs Learning Center, according to authorities.

Officials said the cause of the incident remains under investigation, with the driver of the bus fully cooperating with authorities' investigation.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department clarified that there was no active threat to the community.

"We understand this tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students," Hamilton School District Superintendent Paul Mielke said in part in a statement acquired by NBC 26. "Our student services team immediately began working with students and staff at several buildings this morning and will continue to provide support during this difficult time."

Mielke said the district is not sharing additional information regarding the incident out of respect for the child's family.

There was no further information available.