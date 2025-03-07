Retail

Kardashian shapewear brand ‘SKIMS' to open Chicago storefront in Gold Coast

Previously, Chicagoans and visitors could only find the brand in the city at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue or online.

By Grace Erwin

Kim Kardashian
Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s clothing and shapewear brand, SKIMS, is set to open a standalone store in Chicago.

The store will be located in the city’s popular Gold Coast neighborhood at 1000 N. Rush St. The building was acquired by Chicago-based developer L3 Capital for a whopping $21.5 million.

SKIMS new location will be in good retail-company, neighboring luxury stores like Prada, Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs. The store is conveniently steps away from iconic Chicago restaurant staples including Gibson’s Bar and Steakhouse, LUXBAR and Maple and Ash.

SKIMS sells its products through retail partners including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, SSENSE, David Jones, Selfridges, Lane Crawford, Net-a-Porter, KaDeWe and Holt Renfrew. The brand also has partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, Nike and USA Basketball.

Originally launched in 2019, Kardashian and her business partner Jens Grede have turned SKIMS into a multi-billion dollar brand.

The brand is best known for its shapewear, but has expanded over the years into loungewear, swimwear and underwear collections as well.

SKIMS opened its first permanent store last summer in Washington D.C., and has since added more permanent locations in Austin, Houston, Atlanta and Aventura, Florida. Chicago's location is just its latest expansion into brick-and-mortar retail.

