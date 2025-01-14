‘Kill him:' Man shares story of West Town robbery that nearly ended in tragedy

A Chicago man says an armed robbery could have ended in tragedy after one of the assailants ordered an accomplice to "kill him" during the harrowing encounter.

Javier Roman was in the 600 block of North Damen on Monday evening when he was approached by multiple armed individuals, and while his property was stolen, the outcome could have been far worse.

“I should have been more afraid because I saw two guns, but I took it as it came and figured I do whatever they asked me to do,” he said.

The 61-year-old victim told NBC Chicago he was walking home from work and had just picked up dinner when a vehicle pulled up near the bus stop near Damen and Huron.

He initially thought it was a rideshare, but seconds later Roman said three men jumped out, armed with guns.

“The guy asked me for everything I got, and I said 'I don’t have much I work at a school I work with kids,' then he dug into my back pocket and he took my wallet out of my pocket,” he said.

Roman said the armed robbers didn’t have their faces covered, looked to be teenagers, and that one of them told the other to pull the trigger.

“The guy said 'shoot him, kill him,' but the guy decided not to. He just took the wallet,” said Roman.

They drove off with his property, but not before hitting him in the head with the gun.

“I lucked out because if he would have taken the advice, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said Roman. “They’re heartless and it makes no sense.”

Chicago police say another robbery occurred just 15 minutes later when a 63-year-old man reported being held at gunpoint by three men in the 2100 block of West Chicago.

The victim told police he was walking when a dark colored SUV pulled up and three armed men jumped out. The victim told police one of them hit him before fleeing westbound.

Overnight last week, a man walking his two dogs was also targeted in the 2300 block of W. Rice Street. That incident was captured on camera in Ukrainian Village.

A neighbor provided the surveillance video to NBC 5. The video shows the victim walking his dogs Avery and Hanzo when they were confronted by two masked robbers.

The video's audio can pick up dogs barking and the victim pleading for his life, telling the assailants he doesn’t have anything and to not shoot.

“It was pretty scary,” said Austin Keep. “I just hope that no one else has to fall victim to it."

As police continue to investigate to see if the armed robberies are connected, Roman shared his story on social media and is now urging everyone to be alert.

“I’m hoping through me writing about it and people responding to it that they’ll be a little more awake and aware and keep their eyes open because you just never know,” said Roman.

Area Three detectives are investigating.