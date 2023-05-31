Five young boys who found a vape pen during their gym class and smoked it were take to area hospitals Wednesday after officials said they were discovered "laughing uncontrollably."

Chicago police said the five boys between the ages of 9 and 10 years old were taken in good condition to two city hospitals after smoking an unidentified "vaporized object" at Harvard Elementary School, located in the 7500 block of South Harvard Avenue.

"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of an incident that took place at our school," Principal Aisha K. McCarthy wrote in a letter to parents. "Today, we discovered that a small number of members of our school community were believed to have been vaping in our school building. We immediately secured the vape device and notified the CPS Office of Safety and Security for support."

McCarthy said further details could not be released "for privacy reasons" but noted the school is "taking this situation extremely seriously."

"I encourage you to have a conversation with your child about the potential risks of the use of substances and the risks of vaping," her letter read.

Police said no one was in custody Wednesday but area detectives were investigating.