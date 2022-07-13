Kids in Mount Greenwood Band Together To Raise Money For Off Duty CPD Officer Injured In Shooting

A group of kids in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood set up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon to support Chicago police officer Danny Golden, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot while trying to break up a bar fight in Beverly.

“We’re trying to raise money so he can get like all the proper things like a wheel chair, said 11-year-old Danny Lally Healy.

“It’s really important cause someone shot him and he needs money to get help,” added 7-year-old Adeline.

Dozens of people stopped by their lemonade stand near 113th and Ridgeway. Margie O’Connell stopped by with her friend to help the family and said she’s not surprised by the turnout.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This is exactly what I would have expected to happen and more, it will continue to happen,” she said. “Everyone has Danny Golden in their hearts right now and it’s making me sad.”

Investigators say the 31-year-old officer was off duty over the weekend when he was shot while trying to break up a bar fight. The bullet severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Three men have been arrested and charged in the case, with two facing attempted murder charges.

“It should have never happened,” said Gena Poulos. “He was out supporting another fundraiser. I mean what I’m hearing that’s the kinda guy he was and it’s just sad.”

The third-generation Chicago police officer also served in the U.S. army. He graduated from St. Rita High School.

The school delivered a special message on social media to Golden from none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“What’s up Danny, so sorry to hear about what you’re going through and just know we’re thinking about you,” said Brady in a video message. “Appreciate all of your hard work and your commitment to service and I know you’ll get through it. It’s going to make you stronger and we’re all pulling for you. Take care.”

Support for Golden and his family is growing by the second. A GoFundMe page has raised close to $1 million in one day. For the kids and their parents in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood, they told NBC 5 they just want to do their part to show that they care.

“There’s no price that you can put on such a horrific event you know,” said Tim Evans. “But anything we can do to help ease that burden just a little bit we’re gonna do it and try to help Dan out.”

NBC 5 learned the owner of Letz Box Chicago is matching the money raised at the lemonade stand. The kids are hoping to raise around $5,000.