Kids Get Free Admission for 3 Days at Brookfield Zoo This Week. Here's What to Know

Children will be able to go the popular Brookfield Zoo for free for several days this week, the zoo announced.

From Monday through Wednesday, children age 11 and under will get free admission to the zoo, though adults will still have to pay for themselves and parking.

The zoo said the move was to help parents take their kids on a late summer adventure before the start of the new school year.

The Kids' Free Days will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each eligible day.

Adult admission remains at $24.95. though seniors 65 and over can get in for $19.95. Parking will also be $15.

The zoo touted its lion brothers, polar bears, penguins and the addition of several new arrivals, including an African antelope calf born last month, a South American tapir calf, a pygmy hippo, a grey seal and more.

The zoo's popular butterfly exhibit will also remain open before the insect "flutter away in early September."