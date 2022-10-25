Kids' Candy Consumption on Halloween Equals Three Cups of Sugar, Experts Say

Taking the time to help kids make smart choices and limit candy consumption on Halloween can make a difference, especially as pediatric dentists are noticing teeth troubles as we come out of this pandemic.

“We saw lots of cavities get much worse. We saw lots of children who maybe wouldn’t develop cavities, get cavities,” said Dr. Mira Albert, founder of Brush Pediatric Dentistry in Hinsdale and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Collecting candy through trick or treating, however, is easily any kids’ favorite part of Halloween, and that includes sisters Harper and Everly Campbell. “Last year my trick or treat bag almost broke cause we had too much,’ Harper said. ‘We’re going to use pillow cases this year,’ Everly said.

The seven and nine-year-old girls know which candy they’re hoping to snag this Halloween. "I like Kit Kat, Skittles and M&Ms," Harper said. Everly’s favorite is Sour Patch Kids.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is bad news for kids, however. Dr. Albert says those sticky Sour Patch Kids are among the worst for kids teeth. “Not only does it stick to the teeth, but the reason that they’re sour is because of the amount of acid in the candy, so that’s kind of a double doozy on the teeth,” said Dr. Albert.

On Halloween, children eat on average more than 16 times the daily recommendation of sugar, according to the National Retail Federation, which equals about three cups of raw sugar.

Some families think they’re helping by handing out granola bars or pretzels instead of candy, but Dr. Albert says those snacks are not any better for children’s teeth. “Anything that sticks is in the mouth longer and gives the bacteria that causes tooth decay, mouth monsters as we like to call them, more of an opportunity to cause cavities,’ Dr. Albert said.

If you still haven’t stocked up on your Halloween handouts, Dr. Albert recommends sugarless gum or dark chocolate as better options for children.

And when it comes to how much candy is too much? “Keep it around for a day or two. Let them go crazy. We don’t want to spoil Halloween, but then get rid of it if you can,’ Dr. Albert said. Families can donate extra candy to Treats for Troops or bring it to your workplace to share with coworkers.