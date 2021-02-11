Kids And Mental Health: Resources, Links For Families

NBC 5's five-part series, “Kids & Mental Health,” begins Monday, Feb. 15, and airs daily at 5 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll in so many ways, including the mental health of our children. Below is a list of resources to help families navigate this crisis. Do you have a resource to add? Email us!

GENERAL HEALTH

Kidshealth.org – "Doctor-reviewed advice on hundreds of physical, emotional, and behavioral topics — from before birth through the teen years.

Separate sections for parents, kids, and teens, each created with your questions in mind."

healthychildren.org – "Parenting website backed by 67​,000 pediatricians committed to the attainment of optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults."

MENTAL HEALTH

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Health – The AACAP provides family resources, family guides, resource centers, youth resources, child and adolescent psychiatrist finder and facts for families.

Additional links from the AACAP

American Psychological Association - “The lives of children and teenagers can be complicated. Pressure from school, friends and parents can build to create an emotionally stressful environment, which can lead to unhealthy eating habits that continue into adulthood.”

Child Mind Institute - "The Child Mind Institute aims to empower you with the resources you need to make good decisions for your child. Whether you're investigating your concerns or researching a particular diagnosis, we offer the most current thinking from experts and the experience of families who've been through it."

National Mental Health Organization – An A-Z guide on mental health conditions, including general information, symptoms, treatments and resources, presented by the National Mental Health Organization.

PARENTING

PBS Parents - “Raising Kids Who Thrive: Stories and advice on raising kind, caring and resilient children “

Promoting Resilient Families During COVID-19 - "Current events related to the COVID-19 virus can be stressful and confusing for families and communities. Our team at the Center for Childhood Resilience (CCR) would like to share some ideas for caregivers and other adults working with children that we believe can be helpful as we all cope with the changing information, recommendations and limitations to our normal routines and activities."

TEEN HEALTH

youngwomenshealth.org - "The mission of our website is to help teen girls, their parents, educators, and health care providers improve their understanding of normal health and development, as well as of specific diseases and conditions. We want to empower teen girls and young women around the world to take an active role in their own health care."

youngmenshealthsite.org -- "The mission of youngmenshealthsite.org is to help teen boys and their parents improve their understanding of normal health and development, as well as of specific diseases and conditions. We want to empower teen boys and young men around the world to take an active role in their own health care."

SUICIDE PREVENTION

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1.800.273.TALK) is a great resource for young people, their friends and family. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your physician for advice. Your physician should also be familiar with mental health resources in your community. Additionally, it is becoming more common for primary care offices to have mental health experts embedded into the clinic which really helps with access.

DRUGS AND ALCOHOL

Alcohol and Drug Hotline – 1-800-821-4357 - "24/7 national hotline that provides resources about local alcohol and drug abuse treatment options. Calls are free and confidential."

Other national hotlines - Hotlines for the National Alliance on Mental Illness,

National Eating Disorders Association, National Teen Dating Abuse Line, National Domestic Violence Hotline and many more.

Al-Anon – "Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking."

Alateen - "A place just for teens affected by someone else’s alcoholism."

SEXUAL HEALTH

iwannaknow.org – I Wanna Know "offers information on sexual health for teens and young adults. This is where you will find the facts, the support, the resources to answer your questions, referrals, and get access to in-depth information about sexual health, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), healthy relationships, and more."