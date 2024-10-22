Three people were taken into custody and Illinois State Police were investigating after a suburban police chase that stemmed from a potential armed kidnapping incident ended with a major crash late Monday night at a busy intersection in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Around 10:45 p.m., ISP located a vehicle involved in a possible armed kidnapping traveling in the southbound lanes of I-94/Edens Expressway, just north of the Dundee Exit in Northbrook, officials said.

According to ISP, a traffic stop was attempted but the driver failed the stop, leading to a police pursuit that traversed Chicago streets.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Milwaukee and Diversey Avenues in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, when the driver struck another vehicle, ISP said.

Minor injuries were reported, ISP added.

According to officials, three people ran from the vehicle being pursued, but were all taken into custody a short time later. They were also taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, ISP said.

Photos and video posted to social media of the crash aftermath show two heavily damaged sedans with debris and car parts strewn across the street surrounded by a large police presence.

Video from the scene also showed a person being walked into a trooper's patrol car in handcuffs.

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.