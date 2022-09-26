Khalil Herbert Up for NFL's Ground Player of the Week for Week 3

Herbert up for NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Herbert stepped up big in Week 3's 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Bears running back David Montgomery left in the first quarter after injuring his "lower leg" and did not return. In his place, Herbert received 20 attempts on the ground and turned them into 157 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

For that, he is one of the three candidates for the NFL's ground game award for Week 3. He, Cordarrelle Patterson (17 carries, 141 yards, one TD) and Nick Chubb (23 carries, 113 yards, one TD) are all candidates for the award.

The Bears were in jeopardy of losing to the winless Texans and former head coach, Lovie Smith, after losing Montgomery. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is persistent with moving the ball on the ground and losing the team's main ground-and-pound guy is dangerous.

Nonetheless, Herbert stepped up to help the Bears record the 19th most team rushing yards ever recorded in a game (281 yards) and the most since 1984.

Montgomery's injury is categorized as "day to day" according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

After watching Montgomery spend a considerable amount of time on the field, walk off the field and undergo a long evaluation in the blue tent before making his way to the locker room -- the diagnosis is a sigh of relief.

It remains to be seen how Montgomery will practice this week and whether or not he suits up for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

If the Bears have to go without him, Herbert will be ready after a phenomenal Week 3 performance.

