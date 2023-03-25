KFC Replacing Old Menu Item With Kid's Dream Food

Shortly after announcing the departure of popcorn chicken from their menus, the revealing of KFC's replacement may have many kids (and some adults) wondering if it's a dream come true.

Following a successful test run last year, Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets will be hitting menus nationwide starting on Monday.

The nuggets are "made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices", and will be available as a full meal, snack or complement to a bucket meal.

The nuggets' price will start at $3.49, and will be available in 5-, 8-, 12- and 36-piece options. The chain will also offer combo options, including fries, a biscuit and a drink.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In addition to the nuggets, KFC announced the limited-time return of the Mac and Cheese Bowl, while also bringing back the smoky Nashville Hot sauce for a limited time for the Spicy Mac and Cheese Bowl.

The Mac and Cheese Bowls will be available starting April 3, and will be priced at $5.