Keyshawn Johnson Doesn't Think the Bears Should Build a Dome

National media has consistently grit its teeth at the Chicago Bears for their poor off-season roster construction and inability to develop Justin Fields. However, new comments about the Bears and its stadium plans are proving inaccurate.

"Why would you put a dome in Chicago and take away your home-field advantage that you have? That's really the only thing that you have right now is your home-field advantage. Your team is not good."

- Super Bowl champ and three-time Pro Bowler Keyshawn Johnson on ESPN — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 7, 2022

There have been talks of building a dome atop Soldier Field. Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched a detailed plan, which included constructing a dome on Soldier Field. However, the Bears have publicly communicated multiple times they don't plan to help execute the plan.

The Bears are focused on building a stadium at Arlington Park. That stadium, in contrast to Soldier, plans to be an "enclosed stadium," according to the team. The team could take away "Bear weather" with the use of a roof in the future. But, that won't be a reality for a long time. The team has yet to close on the land and has nothing concrete ready for the stadium design.

Soldier Field will be an open stadium this season, allowing for Chicago's frigid temperatures to freeze up their opponents. There won't be a roof over any Chicago Bears home game this season.

Yes, the Bears will likely be a bad team this year, but will a dome affect this team down the road?

