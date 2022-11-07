Key Vote Expected Monday Night on Chicago Bears' Possible Relocation to Arlington Heights

A key vote could take place Monday on a proposal to build a new home for the Chicago Bears at the former site of Arlington Park.

Trustees with the village of Arlington Heights are expected to approve a framework that could make the village the Bears' new home. The framework serves at the first public acknowledgment that the Bears may ask for public money to construct a new stadium and mixed-use development.

The Bears drafted a nearly $200 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Heights racecourse in Sept. 2021. Since then, there has been speculation about the possibility of public money being used to build the new stadium, and the impact the project will have on traffic and local school districts.

A vote is expected at the village board meeting, which is set for 7:30 p.m.