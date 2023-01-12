Kevin Warren's History, Bears' Goals Make Him Ideal Choice as New President

Warren's history makes him ideal choice to be Bears' president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This offseason will be transformational for the Bears, both on and off the field.

The first domino has fallen. The Bears are expected to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as team president and CEO, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

The move comes as the Bears enter an offseason in which they own the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are working to close a deal on the 326-acre piece of land at Arlington Park. The Bears envision that land being the new home for the franchise and a new entertainment district once fully completed.

Tabbing Warren as the man to lead them into this new era makes a lot of sense.

Warren, 59, broke into the NFL in 1997 when he was hired by then-St. Louis Rams head coach Dick Vermeil to be the Vice President of Player Programs/Football Legal Counsel. He held that position until 2000 when he was promoted to Vice President of Football Administration.

After a stint with the Detroit Lions and back in the corporate world, Warren joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2005.

In 2015, Warren was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all business aspects for the Vikings, including the quest for a new stadium.

Warren was integral in helping the Vikings build U.S. Bank Stadium, a venue widely viewed as one of the premier stadiums in the NFL. He has experience navigating the waters the Bears are about to dive into and will be expected to set the tone for a franchise entering a new phase.

As Big Ten Commissioner, Warren changed the landscape of college football by poaching USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. Those schools will join the Big Ten in 2024. Warren also secured a new seven-year media rights deal for the conference that will bring in $7 billion.

Warren is a forward-thinking executive who is widely respected in NFL circles. He was always expected to move back to the NFL after securing the media rights deal for the Big Ten. Those who cover college football closely have noted Warren's frayed relationships with many administrators after his initial decision to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent walk-back.

The hire of Warren also signals a change in thinking from Bears chairman George McCaskey and a willingness to bring in someone with new ideas and different viewpoints.

Phillips is just the fourth president in team history and is the first not to be related to founder George Halas. Warren is the first president to truly come from outside the organization in franchise history.

The Bears have been looking for a new president since Phillips announced his retirement in September. After the Bears' season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Phillips took photos at the 50-yard line at Soldier Field to mark the final game of his tenure.

The ship now belongs to Kevin Warren, and a new day for the Bears has begun.

