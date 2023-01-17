Kevin Warren Shares U.S. Bank Stadium Experience to Use for Bears

Warren shares U.S. Bank Stadium experience for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the most attractive bullet points now Bears president Kevin Warren had written on his résumé was his hand in the development of U.S. Bank Stadium – the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

An estimated $975 million project, Warren and the Vikings barely went over budget, finalizing the cost at just north of $1 billion. Construction began for the stadium in 2013, after a year of planning. And the stadium was opened in 2016.

Chairman George McCaskey seemed sold on those two items.

"Kevin said it was built on time and under budget," McCaskey said when asked what he appreciates about U.S. Bank Stadium as it relates to the Bears' wish list for their stadium.

The Bears are currently navigating the same waters Warren's already tread through. They secured a purchase agreement for Arlington Park back in the fall and plan to close on the land this quarter.

Having Warren sail the ship feels like the best idea for the organization.

"I think the biggest thing I learned was the fact that you need to plan before you start digging," Warren said on Tuesday. "And I think what made and makes U.S. Bank Stadium so special, we spent almost a year in planning and planning is critical. And that's what I appreciate about the McCaskey's is – they support the planning process. I think that will be really critical from that standpoint.

"I know we're focused on Arlington Park and that stadium development project. I look forward to leaning into the stadium development project. But I think the biggest thing we can do is to make sure that we're methodical, we're detailed, and we take the time to plan it properly."

Planning has already begun, as the Bears released a tentative plan for the stadium's surroundings. Including hotels, restaurants, tailgating, gyms, etc., the organization is ready to hit the ground running on the project.

Luckily, Warren will be running point on the operation. He mentioned he saved the "binders and folders" he used when planning out U.S. Bank Stadium, saying he's "glad he saved them."

If there are any highlighted takeaways to analyze from Warren's introductory press conference, it's his patient, "methodical" – to use his words – way of completing a task.

Warren mentioned he went to a Bears game this season as a fan to experience how a Bears fan would go to a game. He explained his reasoning for doing so was to help him better envision how to improve the game day experience for a Bears fan.

He used the same methodology for Arlington Park.

"I drove out there one day on my own just to kind of look around," Warren said. "Again, I always look at, what are the assets on the chessboard. And the unique thing about Arlington is that has some different unique factors. One is the space. You don't get many times to have over 300 acres close to the city. And so there are some unique aspects. I know our focus will be on making sure that we close on the land. But it is a very attractive, unique stadium site."

Certainly, his experience of having helped construct one NFL stadium showed off in his first appearance as the Bears' president.

