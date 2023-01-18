Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten

Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.

In the fall of 2020, while COVID-19 was still spreading unchecked, Warrenー who was working as Big Ten Commissioner at the timeー made the decision to cancel that year’s football games. Fields was getting ready for his final season at Ohio State and disagreed with the move. So Fields created a petition to have the season reinstated.

“We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19,” the petition said. “We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain.”

Warren acquiesced and the Big Ten resumed play in October.

During his introductory press conference however, Warren not only said that there’s no bad blood between him and Fields, but that he also understands where Fields was coming from in 2020.

“If I had been in the Big Ten at that time, I would’ve done the same thing,” Warren said. “What that told me about Justin is that he’s passionate. My whole goal was trying to keep players safe. I appreciated him being able to take that leadership role.”

Warren said he’s checked in on Fields a couple of times since he graduated from OSU, including a congratulatory phone call when Fields was drafted, and a locker room visit when Warren happened to be in Minnesota the same weekend that the Bears were playing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I have a strong personal relationship with him,” Warren said.

Warren went on to say Fields has the qualities he looks for in a franchise quarterback.

“He’s talented,” Warren said. “He’s a leader. I love his passion… I have the greatest amount of respect for him because I know he’s gonna do everything he possibly can with the talent that he has to be a leader. He wants to win championships. Those are the people that I want.”

