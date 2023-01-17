Kevin Warren Attended Bears Game as a Fan to Ingest the Experience

Warren attended Bears game as a fan for experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, newly hired Bears president Kevin Warren mentioned his experience attending the Bears-Eagles game this past season as a fan.

"When I went to the Bears and Eagles game during the season, like I said, I purchased tickets online, I parked in a parking lot, we walked to the game, I sat in the stands," Warren said.

"And the reason why I did that, (was because) I wanted to get a sense for what the fans felt. And the thing that jumped off the plate to me was the fact that I saw 80 and 90-year-old fans with five and six-year-old fans. So that tells me you've got the history and tradition, but you have the future there."

Warren explained he wanted to see a Bears game through a fan's perspective to help him not only understand the gameday experience of a Bears fan, but to figure out ways to improve the routine. He said he "always thinks about the fans."

At the game Warren attended, the Bears lost 25-20 in a nail-and-tooth game. The Bears kept it close with one of the best teams the NFL has to offer. David Montgomery scored two touchdowns and the Bears' defense helped keep the game competitive.

Warren mentioned his notice of the Bears' hustle on the field, saying they were "making plays," "hitting to the very end" and "running to the ball." Thanks to Matt Eberflus' philosophy, the Bears were able to be an entertaining team to watch this season, despite taking home the worst record in the NFL.

"That's one of the things I was really impressed with, the energy that coach [Eberflus] and Ryan [Poles] had brought to the table," Warren said. "Those players were playing. People were excited. And I remember the play when Justin [Fields] broke loose and ran up the sidelines, it was called back. But the energy that was there and to hear "Bear Down" being played and all of those kinds of things.

"I had never been to this Soldier Field as a fan. The last time I had been in Soldier Field was as Chris's [Zorich] agent. Every time we come here, you know, we come on, we land, we come on the bus, we go in the tunnel, we go in the locker room, we go upstairs on the field.

"You don't get a chance to feel it."

Warren's done his research, and his experience in the NFL and as the most recent Big Ten commissioner qualifies him to run the organization.

Can he get the job done with the Bears?

"I think Chicago, I've said it before, these are the best fans in the NFL. They deserve championships," Warren said. "We're going to bring championships. We're going to do everything that we possibly can to deliver that and work hard. The fans deserved to have a phenomenal game day opportunity and a great football team on the field."

