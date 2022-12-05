Kevin Korchinski Among 5 Blackhawks Prospects Invited to Canada's 2023 World Junior Camp

Korchinski among 5 Hawks prospects invited to Canada's WJC camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team Canada announced its 29-player camp roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and five Blackhawks prospects were invited: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Ryan Greene and Kevin Korchinski.

The Blackhawks had the most prospects on the roster. Anaheim and Montreal each had three.

Korchinski, who was drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2022, is obviously the headliner. He ranks fifth among all WHL defensemen this season with 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) in 20 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds but is tied for first with a points-per-game average of 1.40.

Allan, a first-round pick by Chicago in 2021, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his first 16 games of the season as the captain of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders before being traded to Seattle, where he has three points (one goal, two assists) in six games. He has primarily played on the top pairing with Korchinski.

Dach, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2021, has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season as the captain of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets. He missed some time earlier in the season while in concussion protocol.

Del Mastro, a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2021, has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 21 games this season as the captain of the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads. He's been a real bright spot.

Greene, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2022, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games as a freshman at Boston University. He's been a real bright spot. He's been terrific.

The World Junior tournament will be held from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

