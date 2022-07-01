Kevin Durant Trade: 3 Worst Destinations for Bulls

3 worst Kevin Durant trade destinations for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even if the Chicago Bulls — as they should — do everything in their power to trade for Kevin Durant, it's a longshot their best package will stack up with other interested teams.

So, in the event they aren't able to land the 12-time All-Star, where should fans be rooting for him to land? Or, perhaps more importantly, where should they be rooting against him landing?

Here are three of the Bulls' worst-case destinations for Durant:

Miami Heat

According to multiple reports, the Heat and Suns are atop Durant's preferred trade destinations. Him landing in Miami would, obviously, be a disastrous result for the Bulls.

The Heat, which finished last regular season as the East's No. 1 seed, were already a seemingly unsolvable obstacle for the Bulls. They went 0-4 against Miami in their 2021-22 regular-season series, losing the games by an average of 12.5 points.

Adding Durant to that mix certainly wouldn't improve the Bulls' chances of matching up well, especially if the Heat were able to pull a deal off without parting with Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are already the reigning Eastern Conference champions with a burgeoning young core to build upon moving forward. Even if a move for Durant cost them Jaylen Brown, pairing Durant with Jayson Tatum would be a downright lethal combination, especially given the surrounding defensive infrastructure.

Like the Heat, the Celtics already projected to be a tier above the Bulls in the Eastern Conference hierarchy. If they enter the Durant mix, they have the potential to ascend even higher.

Toronto Raptors

There isn't (yet?) any reporting linking the Raptors to Durant. But they have a number of young players that could interest the Nets — from OG Anunoby to Pascal Siakam to Scottie Barnes to Fred VanVleet — and a lead executive in Masai Ujiri that has a history of seismic moves (see: his 2018 trade for Kawhi Leonard).

While this one might be more of a longshot than the Heat or Celtics, a trade to the Raptors would have more intimate impact on the Bulls. Toronto finished one spot above them in the East last season after weeks of jockeying for position. A trade for Durant would vault them into a different stratosphere.