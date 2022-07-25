Kevin Durant Puts Funny Spin on Green's 2017 Warriors Claims

Kevin Durant jokes with Green's 2017 Warriors claims originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Draymond Green made some eye-opening claims about his 2017 Warriors team last Sunday night, saying they could beat the NBA Champion 1997-98 Bulls.

Through all the debating and commotion, Green's former teammate from that era, Kevin Durant, was quick to come in with some jokes about Warriors head coach/Bulls point guard Steve Kerr.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible https://t.co/PxeBdsCt3F — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2022

Kerr has his feet dipped in both pools. It would be interesting to hear his take on who would win, since he's the only one who's up-and-close with both teams.

Kerr played for the Bulls from 1993-94 to 1997-98. He helped the Bulls during their second three-peat, averaging just under 10 points per game. He hit the go-ahead shot in Game six of the 1997 Finals to help the team secure its fifth championship.

Since the 2014-15 season, Kerr has served as head coach of the Golden State Warriors. With them, he's helped take them to the finals six times and has won four of them, including last season's championship.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.