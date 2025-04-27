The winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing was purchased in Kentucky, making it the state’s largest Lottery prize ever.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the $167 million jackpot was won by a ticket sold in the state, and is the largest prize a resident has ever won.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 1-12-14-18-69, with the Powerball of 2, according to the game’s website.

Lottery officials in Kentucky say the prize was won on a ticket sold at Clark’s Pump N Shop in Georgetown, a community just north of Lexington and approximately 70 miles east of Louisville.

No one has yet come forward to claim the prize, according to officials. Winners in the Powerball have one year to claim their winnings. According to Lottery officials, winners in the state can remain anonymous, but public records requests will identify the winner while omitting information like their address or phone number.

Powerball drawings cost $2 per play, with an additional Power Play option available for $1 per set of numbers. Drawings are held three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

There are nine different ways to win prizes in the game, with the jackpot going to the player who matches all five numbers and the red Powerball. Matching the five numbers without the Powerball wins a minimum of $1 million, though that prize can be multiplied if the player purchases the Power Play option.