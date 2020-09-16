Kentucky Murder Suspect in Custody After Markham Family Finds Human Remains in Suitcases

WARNING: This story contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

Police in suburban Markham say they have arrested a man in connection with a gruesome murder that took place in Kentucky, with the suspect allegedly transporting parts of the victim’s body in suitcases to Illinois.

Calling it a “very heinous” crime, Markham Police Chief Terry White says that the man allegedly brought the suitcases to the home of a family member in the Chicago suburb, and when he left to go to a local library, his family members made the gruesome discovery that there were body parts in the bags.

Police were notified immediately, and they arrested the suspect without incident.

The victim in the case, a Louisville resident, was likely killed there at least 30 days ago, White said. The man then waited nearly a month before transporting parts of her body to Illinois in multiple bags, including a suitcase and a tote bag.

The killing is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned violent, according to White.

An autopsy confirmed the identity of the victim this week, but police have not yet released her name pending notification of her family.

The suspect is being held in Markham, and will soon face an extradition hearing before being transported back to Kentucky to face charges in the slaying.

He says that the suspect in the case, who has not yet been identified, has been cooperating with Markham police and with homicide detectives from Louisville.

He admitted that he had only transported part of the victim's body, with the victim's upper torso located Wednesday in a Louisville park.