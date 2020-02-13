Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs Debut at Fashion Week

Fashion week in New York City is filled with trend-setting styles that set the tone for the industry.

Some are wondering how Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs ended up collaborating on a new shoe.

The top of the shoe looks like fried chicken, while the soles have red stripes and resemble the famous KFC chicken bucket. They even have two removable chicken-scented charms or "jibbitz" that look like a drumstick.

They debuted during designer Christian Cowan's show on Feb 11. South Korean Artist "Me Love Me a Lot" (MLMA) was wearing them at the show. She's even featured in a highly produced video promoting the collaboration.

The shoes will be available in the spring for $59.99.