Kenosha Shooting Protest Aftermath: Dealership Cars Burnt Out, Storefronts Damaged
Kenosha residents woke Monday morning to broken storefront windows and cars burnt out following overnight protests in response to the police shooting of a Black man.
Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of the police shooting in Kenosha on Sunday that drew a harsh rebuke from the governor and prompted crowds to march in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
