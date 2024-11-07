Wisconsin

Kenosha school district says potential school shooting thwarted by staff; teen arrested

"Today we experienced something that all school staff and families fear - a potential school shooting," Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss said at the news conference. "Today we are thankful"

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said a teenager attempted to enter an area elementary school while potentially armed.

According to authorities, a person attempted to enter Roosevelt Elementary School in Kenosha "with suspicious bags." When confronted by school staff in the entryway of the building, the person fled the school into a nearby neighborhood, officials said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The school was placed on a "secure hold" and just after 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities said a 13-year-old was arrested.

Though they did not confirm if a weapon was on the teen at the time of the confrontation, they said they believed firearms were inside the bag he carried.

“We believe that this was actually an armed suspect with a firearm, and there was no legitimate reason to enter the school," Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said at a news conference following the arrest.

Police shared video showing the teen practicing "rudimentary techniques" with a rifle and evidence showed he conducted multiple internet searches related to school shootings, authorities said.

"Today we experienced something that all school staff and families fear - a potential school shooting," Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss said at the news conference, according to NBC affiliate station TMJ4. "Today we are thankful."

Local

Illinois Election 2024 1 hour ago

Illinois voters tackle questions on Bears' stadium, backyard chickens and more

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

There are still 2 states left to be called in the presidential race. What to know about them

Weiss said the "safety work" done by the school in advance of the incident "prevented further tragedy."

Officials urged parents to talk to their children and "if you see something, say something."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us