Kenosha Police Say No Evidence of Shooting So Far Following Reports at Bradford School

Kenosha police said they are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bradford High School, but have so far found no evidence of any shooting.

Authorities were searching the school "floor by floor" Thursday morning "to ensure there is no real threat," the department said.

They asked that parents of students do not come to the school and instead wait for instructions from officials.

"Repeat…NO ACTIVE SHOOTER has been located and no evidence to suggest anything took place. This may be a hoax; however, we will not dismiss and are proceeding with protocol," the department wrote on Facebook.

Further details on what prompted the reports weren't immediately known.