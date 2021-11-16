Kenosha Police Release Update as City Prepares for Verdict in Rittenhouse Trial

As jurors begin deliberating in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the city braces for a verdict, area authorities said they "recognize the anxiety" surrounding a potential decision in the case that has garnered nationwide attention.

Still, while authorities say they are prepared, no plans were in place Tuesday to begin road closures or curfews.

"Our departments have worked together and made coordinated efforts over the last year to improve response capabilities to large scale events," the Kenosha County Sheriff's office wrote in a statement on Facebook. "We have also strengthened our existing relationships with state and federal resources. At this time, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines."

Rittenhouse, now 18, of Antioch, testified during the trial that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third during an August 2020 night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, is charged with intentional homicide and other counts for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Jurors began deliberations in the case Tuesday morning.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced the activation of approximately 500 National Guard troopers in preparation for a possible verdict, but said the members will stage outside of the city on a "standby status."

They will respond if requested by local law enforcement agencies, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Police said that officers are monitoring the trial and will work with other law enforcement partners to to prepare as the court moves closer to reaching a verdict.

Kenosha officials added that people can follow their Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest safety information surrounding the outcome of the trial.

In Chicago, the city's police department has canceled one regular day off for officers, but contends the decision is to "address current crime patterns," and hasn't said if it's related to the trial.

Closing arguments in the case are expected to take upwards of four to five hours.

Judge Bruce Schroeder will then reduce the number of jurors from 18 to 12 by drawing names out of a tumbler in much the same way lottery numbers are chosen.

Six people will go home. The rest will deliberate on Rittenhouse’s fate using the instructions written on Friday.