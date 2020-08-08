Kenosha Police Officer Shot, Suspect Remains at Large, Authorities Say

Police in Kenosha are investigating after a 30-year-old officer was shot while responding to a call of a vehicle break-in over the weekend.

According to authorities, police were responding to a call in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate a call when an officer located a suspect who matched the description provided by the caller.

When confronted by the officer, the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the officer. According to Kenosha police, the officer returned fire, but it is unknown at this point if the suspect was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

The officer was transported to a local hospital after being shot, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the officer is a 30-year-old man who has been on the force for two years.

The suspect remains at large, and Kenosha police are receiving assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is also assisting.