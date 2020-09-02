Kenosha Mayor Says City Curfew Lifted

Kenosha officials announced Wednesday that the city's curfew has been lifted.

“After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed," Mayor John Antaramian said in a statement. "The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future.”

Officials in Kenosha had previously said the city’s curfew will remain in effect through at least Labor Day due to unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake earlier this month.

According to officials, the curfew was expected go into effect at 9 p.m. beginning Wednesday and continue through Labor Day.

The news comes as protests have remained largely peaceful in recent days in the city. It also comes as Joe Biden is set to visit the Wisconsin city Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump.

Last week, a fatal shooting was reported amid the unrest, along with property damage and fires, according to officials.

The Wisconsin National Guard maintained a strong presence in the community this week, with more than 1,000 guard members on the ground in the city, according to officials. Officials said they would stay until law enforcement deemed it unnecessary.